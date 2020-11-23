Charles Julian Wilhelm
Ft. Myers - Charles Julian Wilhelm, 67, of Ft. Myers, Fl passed away November 13, 2020.
He was born April 14, 1953 to Julian and Betty Wilhelm in Worcester, Massachusetts and grew up in Hastings-on-Hudson, NY and Bethesda, MD. He was an amazing child who overcame Osteogenesis Imperfecta which caused him to break almost every bone in his body. An alumni of Walter Johnson High School class of 1974, he was proud to have worked for the Atomic Energy Commission (which later became the Nuclear Regulatory Commission) for over 25 years. He retired in 2011 after being hit by a bus while crossing the street and fought his way back from Traumatic Brain Injury. His life ended peacefully in his sleep. He is survived by his brother Pete and his sister Anne. Condolences may be made at www.harvey-engelhardt.com