Charles L. Bez, Jr
Fort Myers - Charles Bez Jr. 79, passed away on June 13th, after a long Illness.
Charlie was born on April 22, 1940 in Bronx, NY and grew up in New Jersey. In 1969 he moved to Fort Myers where he lived and met his wife Babe of 47 years. In 1996 they moved to Boone, NC for 20 years until recently moving back to Fort Myers.
He was surrounded by his loving family and survived by his wife Carolyn "Babe" and their 4 children, daughter Angela (Brian) Brant , and their 3 sons, Rick (Misty) Ireland, Nick (Pam) Ireland, Kerry (Jacqueline) Ireland. He is also survived by 13 grandkids and 9 great grandkids. He is also survived by a sister Alicia (Jim) Waller and nephew Lee (Paul) Waller and niece Lauren (Clint) Wheeler and their 3 boys. Charlie was an electrician for 30 years and a great carpenter and craftsman. Charlie was a lover of classic cars. In 1965 he purchased and still owns a stingray corvette and other classic Chevrolets. His family will be holding a celebration of life which will be held later this fall.
Cremation Arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - Fort Myers.
Published in The News-Press from June 15 to June 16, 2019