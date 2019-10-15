|
Charles P. Kaempffer
Sanibel, FL - Charles P. Kaempffer, 82, of Sanibel, Florida and Freehold Township, NJ died on October 14, 2019 after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease.
He was a graduate of Monmouth University, West Long Branch.
Mr. Kaempffer, a certified public accountant, served on the Board of Directors of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation and United Mobile Homes.
He was a member of Old Tennent Presbyterian Church where he served as a Sunday School Teacher and trustee and Sanibel United Church of Christ.
Mr. Kaempffer was a founding member of two local community banks.
He was vice-chairman and treasurer of CentraState Medical Center, Freehold Township.
He was a past president of the Freehold Y.M.C.A., a member of the Freehold Rotary Club, and a Paul Harris Fellow of Rotary International.
He was an avid tennis player, golfer, bridge player, and gardener.
He was predeceased by his parents, William C. and Marie Vodola Kaempffer and a sister, Marilyn Ervin.
Surviving are his wife of 56 years, Carolyn Daum Kaempffer; a son, Christopher Kaempffer, Hoboken; two daughters, Karen Kaempffer and husband Michael McCloskey, Colts Neck and Catherine Lacey and husband Brian, Kensington, Maryland; a brother, William Kaempffer, Spotsylvania, Virginia, four grandchildren, Jack and Camryn McCloskey and Sean and Charlotte Lacey; and many nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours will be held at the Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold, NJ on Thursday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Friday at 10:30 a.m. followed by interment at Old Tennent Cemetery, Tennent.
Memorial donations to Open Door of Freehold, CentraState Healthcare Foundation, or Harry Chapin Food Bank, Fort Myers, Florida.
Published in The News-Press from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019