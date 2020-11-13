Charles Thomas "Charlie" ColeEstero - Charles T. "Charlie" Cole, 75, of Estero, FL succumbed to his long bout with cancer on Thursday, November 12, 2020. Charlie was born July 4, 1945 in Memphis, TN.He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary (Snead) and Thomas Cole; and is survived by his spouse of 49 years, Suzanne; his children, Lucy (Jay) Slaboch and Matthew Cole; and his granddaughters, Haley and Mia.Charlie was a Purdue University graduate in engineering and had a long career in the plastics industry in sales and marketing and as President of Caplugs in Buffalo, NY. He very much enjoyed woodworking in his retirement years and golfing with his friends.At this time a memorial service will not be held due to the pandemic. Condolence messages may be emailed to suzieqfix@gmail.com. Arrangements are being handled by Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home.