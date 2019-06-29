|
|
Charles William Naylor
North Fort Myers - Charles William Naylor passed away on June 21, 2019 in Fort Myers Florida at the age of 88. Charles was born in Wood County West Virginia April 4, 1931.
He survived by his Beloved wife of 65 years, Polly, Daughter Kathryn (Bruce) Sherman, Son Larry (Carrie) Naylor, and Grandchildren Elizabeth, Matthew, Joseph and Emily. Visitation will be July 2, 2019 from 12-2p with services immediately following at the National Cremation & Burial Society 3453 Hancock Bridge Parkway, N. Fort Myers FL, 33903. Burial will take place at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Parkersburg W.V.
Published in The News-Press on June 29, 2019