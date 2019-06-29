Services
National Cremation
3453 Hancock Bridge Pkwy
North Fort Myers, FL 33903
(239) 995-1113
Charles Naylor
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
National Cremation Society Funeral Home
3452 Hancock Bridge Parkway
Fort Myers, FL
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Vaughan Funeral Home
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Vaughan Funeral Home
Parkersburg, FL
Service
Following Services
National Cremation Society Funeral Home
3452 Hancock Bridge Parkway,
Fort Myers, FL
More Obituaries for Charles Naylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles William Naylor

North Fort Myers - Charles William Naylor passed away on June 21, 2019 in Fort Myers Florida at the age of 88. Charles was born in Wood County West Virginia April 4, 1931.

He survived by his Beloved wife of 65 years, Polly, Daughter Kathryn (Bruce) Sherman, Son Larry (Carrie) Naylor, and Grandchildren Elizabeth, Matthew, Joseph and Emily. Visitation will be July 2, 2019 from 12-2p with services immediately following at the National Cremation & Burial Society 3453 Hancock Bridge Parkway, N. Fort Myers FL, 33903. Burial will take place at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Parkersburg W.V.
Published in The News-Press on June 29, 2019
