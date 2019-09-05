|
Chester "Chet" Podgorny
Fort Myers - February 9, 1925 - August 24, 2019
DEAREST FAMILY MAN
Chester Podgorny (known as "Chet") entered eternal life on Saturday, August 24, 2019. Chet grew up on a farm and ventured out into the world as a young man. He served in the U.S. Army as a radio technician, attended college and became an attorney. Although he loved the law, he opened his own real estate office, preferring real estate to law because "the seller and the buyer were always happy, unlike the two sides of a courtroom". He founded and operated Venoy Realty Company for over 40 years, and also continued to practice law.
Chet was very involved in his local community and church, serving on the church parish council, teaching catechism classes, serving on the zoning board of appeals and various other civic committees.
A deeply spiritual and devoted family man, he made sure all six of his children received a Catholic education. He enjoyed attending his children's sporting events and he was always doing some type of activity with his family, from camping or fishing, to riding mini bikes or playing golf, yearly trips to Boblo Island and Greenfield Village, to simply taking the kids for a drive to watch airplanes land and take off at the local airport. He was always there when needed, whether to help with car trouble, or offer a sympathetic ear and sage advice. He was an amazing father who never lost his cool, even after raising six teenagers!
In his later years he enjoyed spending time with his ever growing family, traveling, golfing, dancing, and playing his harmonica. He received Realtor Emeritus status and facilitated his last real estate transaction in his nineties. Chet was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a principled man and an optimist. He was kind and had a quick wit, but never at the expense of others. Chet was a good man, kind, intelligent, and loving and will be missed by all who knew him. His was a life well lived.
Chet is survived by his devoted wife of over 12 years, Nydia P. Podgorny; Nydia's daughter Irene Velasquez and her husband David; Nydia's four grandchildren: Evangeline, Alexander, Sophia, Adrian; and Nydia's great-grandson Seany.
Chet was preceded in death by his first wife of over 50 years and mother of his six children, Peggy Jean (Stidham) Podgorny. Chet is survived by his six children: Beth Hopkins and her husband Mark, Karen Podgorny, Kathie Sowa and her husband Joe, Tom Podgorny, Judy Regner and her husband Franz, and Mary Podgorny; his seven grandchildren: Jennifer Barth and her husband Alex, Joseph Sowa, Michael Sowa, Tyler Podgorny, Matthew Hopkins, Nick Podgorny, Maddie Podgorny; and his great-grandson Isaiah Barth. Chet was also preceded in death by his parents Frank and Bernice (Kmiek) Podgorny, both born in Poland; and by his sister Jen and brother Sylvester. He is survived by his sister Lenni Niles and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Andrews Catholic Church with reception following at Palmetto Pines Country Club.
St. Andrews Catholic Church
2628 Del Prado Boulevard South
Cape Coral, FL 33904
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donation to the following charity founded by one of Chet's children: Regenerate Your Authentic Nature (RYAN House), 6900 Daniels Parkway, Suite 29 PMB 182, Fort Myers, FL 33912 by mail or online at https://www.ryanhealingcenter.com/donate.html.
The family would like to give special thanks to the caregivers at Calusa Harbour in Fort Myers, Florida who took such great care of Chet. Words cannot express our deep appreciation.
Published in The News-Press on Sept. 5, 2019