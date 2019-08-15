|
|
Christine E. Pustay Gray
Fort Myers - Christine Elizabeth Pustay Gray, 89, of Fort Myers, Florida, passed away on Monday, August 12th, 2019. She was born to George Pustay and Rosella Stosic Pustay on June 23rd, 1930 in Dunbar, PA.
Mrs. Pustay Gray moved to Fort Myers from New York City in 2001. Though she resided locally for 18 years, her heart remained in New York. She was an avid reader and thrived on social interaction, hence her career in hospitality. Christine was married to the love of her life, Francis Gray, for 70 years, who shared in the beliefs of the Roman Catholic Church. She was also the beloved mother to Terry (Hank) and Gary (Anne Marie) Gray
Christine leaves to cherish her memory, husband Francis, her children, grandson Christopher Gray and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, 6 siblings, and son-in-law Hank Warner.
Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 1589 Colonial Blvd. Fort Myers, Florida 33907. (239)936-0555
Published in The News-Press on Aug. 15, 2019