Christine M. Chouinard


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Christine M. Chouinard Obituary
Christine M. Chouinard

Escanaba, MI - Christine M. Chouinard, 69, passed away following a long battle with Alzheimer's on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.

Christine was born in Newton, NJ on Dec. 24, 1949, daughter of Harvey and Marie (Voorhees) Stevens. She was raised in New Jersey, graduating from Newton High School.

Christine started her career as a bookkeeper in New Jersey and upon moving to Florida she continued as a bookkeeper for many years for several companies.

On March 27, 1969 Christine married Dale Chouinard in Hackettstown, NJ.

Christine's children and grandchildren were her life. She treasured any time spent with them.

Among survivors are her parents, Harvey and Marie of Fort Myers, FL; husband, Dale of Escanaba, MI; children, Michelle (Mike) Cornele of Cape Coral, FL, Danielle (Christopher) Corne of Newport, MI, Jeanine (Joseph) Frisco of Tampa, FL and Nathan (Jaci) Chouinard of North Fort Myers, FL; 10 grandchildren and two siblings.
Published in The News-Press on May 2, 2019
