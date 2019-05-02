Services
Neptune Society - Fort Myers
6360 Presidential Ct Suite 1
Ft. Myers, FL 33919
(239) 334-4594
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Doc's Beach House
Bonita Springs, FL
Fort Myers - Christopher Alan Sturm, 50, of Ft Myers passed away peacefully of natural causes on April 25, 2019. Chris was born on September 16, 1968 in Bradford, PA to Joseph Sturm and Diana (Maholic) Hodges.

Chris grew up in Bradford, PA and Janesville WI prior to moving to Bonita Springs in 1989. He served briefly in US Army.

Chris had many interests and hobbies including cooking (especially for large groups of friends) Boating , Fishing, Camping and spending time with his children.

Chris initially was employed at Doc's Beach House in Bonita where he met and made many lifelong friends and the love of his life Tina Marie Yzquierdo whom he married on July 4, 2004. Tina preceded Christopher in death on 11/3/2012.

Chris then began a long and successful career in Inspection of roadways and bridges.

At the time of his death Chris was employed by Eisman & Russo as a Senior Roadway and Bridge Inspector. Chris will be deeply missed by his family, friends and coworkers.

Christopher is survived by his parents, Joe (Sue) Sturm, Diana (Maholic) Hodges; sister, Jennifer Sturm; step brother, Charles Kealy; his children: Crista Wilson, Cassandra (Ryan) Werner, Ashley Smith Casey Sturm, Joseph M. Sturm and eight beautiful and loving grandchildren

Condolences and remembrances can be sent to Christopher Sturm Family Trust PO Box 8186 Naples, FL 34101

A Memorial Service for Christopher will be held at 2 PM June 15th at Doc's Beach House in Bonita Springs.
Published in The News-Press on May 2, 2019
