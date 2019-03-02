Services
Hodges Funeral Home at Lee Memorial Park
12777 State Road 82
Fort Myers, FL 33913
(239) 334-4880
Christopher Cummings
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hodges Funeral Home at Lee Memorial Park
12777 State Road 82
Fort Myers, FL 33913
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Hodges Funeral Home at Lee Memorial Park
12777 State Road 82
Fort Myers, FL 33913
Cape Coral - Christopher Cummings, 73, of Cape Coral passed away Friday, February 22, 2019 at Cape Coral Hospital. He was born in Tacoma Park, MD on February 15, 1946. He is a US Army veteran. Chris is survived by his companion, Jean Cullen; his children: Donnie Lamar, Carrie Ross and Christa (John) Kilduff; 5 grandchildren; siblings: Marie Dickson and Hugh (Pam) Cummings and sister, Pam Andrews. Visitation will be held at Hodges Funeral Home at Lee Memorial Park on Friday, March 8 from 10 am until the time of the funeral service at 11 am. Burial will follow in Lee Memorial Park Cemetery. 239-334-4880.
