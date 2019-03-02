|
CHRISTOPHER CUMMINGS
Cape Coral - Christopher Cummings, 73, of Cape Coral passed away Friday, February 22, 2019 at Cape Coral Hospital. He was born in Tacoma Park, MD on February 15, 1946. He is a US Army veteran. Chris is survived by his companion, Jean Cullen; his children: Donnie Lamar, Carrie Ross and Christa (John) Kilduff; 5 grandchildren; siblings: Marie Dickson and Hugh (Pam) Cummings and sister, Pam Andrews. Visitation will be held at Hodges Funeral Home at Lee Memorial Park on Friday, March 8 from 10 am until the time of the funeral service at 11 am. Burial will follow in Lee Memorial Park Cemetery. 239-334-4880.
Published in The News-Press on Mar. 2, 2019