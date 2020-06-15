Clarence (Kell) Kellermann



Cosby - Clarence (Kell) Kellermann, 73, resident of Cosby, Tennessee, passed away on May 28, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Kell was born to Clarence Joseph and Viola (Zuelke) Kellermann, on January 18, 1947 in Stambaugh, Michigan. He graduated from Norway High School in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, enlisted in the Army in 1970 and went on to obtain a business degree. Kell was lucky enough to call many places home, Cosby, TN; Bates (Iron River), MI and Bokeelia, FL. Throughout the years he worked at Eagle Tool, as a K9 trainer, in furniture sales, built cabins and boats along with starting a string of retail stores. He enjoyed working on the Great Smoky Mountains Peace Pagoda, helping with The Calusa Land Trust and attending protests here and there. His love for people, animals and the land were a lifelong passion.



In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his grandparents Emil & Ada (Helgemo) Gervais and Theodore & Edna Zuelke.



Family members include his partner of 5 years, Elizabeth Ronchi; brother, Emil (Debbie) Kellermann; sister, Norada (Steve) Perucco; three daughters, Lynn (Pat) Brown of Fond du Lac, WI; Jackie (Rumi) Kabir of Mt. Juliet, TN; Kelly (Travis) Petersen of Dewitt, MI; One son, Joseph (Tammy) Kellermann of Ft. Myers, FL; Nine grandchildren Tara & Eric Obrien, Nathan & Zachary Kabir, Christine & Nicole Kellermann; Hannah, Madison & Aiden Petersen; One great grandson, Jackson Obrien; Two nieces Amber (Darren) Schiltz and Gerri Vaneski; One nephew, Mike Vandyke; One great niece, Grace Schiltz; One great nephew, Josh Schiltz; Two unforgettable dogs, Chico & Tang.



In addition to his family, Kell leaves behind many good friends that he's met along his journey.



The family would like to give special thanks to Elizabeth Ronchi, Marquette Health Care and Hospice.









