Colin Thomas Fortin
Fort Myers - Colin Thomas Fortin, 65, of Fort Myers, FL, succumbed to complications due to frontotemporal dementia on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Gulf Coast Medical Center. He was born in Plattsburgh on July 23, 1954, the son of Henry and Irene (Carpenter) Fortin. He was one of six children and was brother to Henry Fortin Jr., Carol LaMarche, Alys Lawrence, Christina Cross, and Michael Fortin. He grew up on North Catherine Street in Plattsburgh where he was doted on by his older sister Carol and often tagged along on his older brother Henry's adventures. Being close in age, Colin and Alys were devoted to each other and shared a lifetime of good memories. Colin cared deeply for his little sister Christina and enjoyed many good times with younger brother Michael. He enjoyed playing cards and bingo, especially with his mother, Irene. After high school, Colin left his hometown to explore the country and found success in sales before discovering his calling in the world of fine dining. Customers sought him out for his fun-loving personality and marveled at his ability to remember even the most daunting of orders without writing them down. Always the life of the party, Colin was a favorite on the dance floor at family weddings, where his colorful clothes and stories could entertain a crowd through the night. He loved animals, especially his mini-chihuahua, Dusty Rose, and he was a kind soul who accepted everyone for who they were. Colin will be deeply missed. Though we are saddened by his passing, Colin would want us to celebrate his life, and if there happened to be dancing and a few martinis, even better.
There will be no public calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a later date at St. Peter's Church in Plattsburgh, NY. Entombment will be in Whispering Maples Memorial Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the North Country or the third Age Adult Day Center, Plattsburgh, N.Y.
Published in The News-Press from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020