|
|
Colleen M. Anderson
Fort Myers - Colleen M. Anderson passed away peacefully on Monday September 16th, 2019 at her home in Fort Myers, Florida. Colleen is survived by her three children, eight grandchildren, extended family and many friends. Colleen was a remarkable woman who loved her family, loved to travel, and made an impact on all who knew her. She was bigger than life, and her love, passion, humor and wisdom will be missed. A memorial service will take place at Fort Myers Memorial Gardens located at 1589 Colonial Blvd, Fort Myers, FL 33907 on Saturday, September 28th at 11 AM, and all are invited to attend. She will be laid to rest next to her husband James Roger Anderson.
Published in The News-Press on Sept. 27, 2019