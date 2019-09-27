Services
Fort Myers Memorial
1589 Colonial Boulevard
Fort Myers, FL 33907
(877) 936-0555
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Fort Myers Memorial Gardens
1589 Colonial Blvd
Fort Myers, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Colleen Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colleen M. Anderson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Colleen M. Anderson Obituary
Colleen M. Anderson

Fort Myers - Colleen M. Anderson passed away peacefully on Monday September 16th, 2019 at her home in Fort Myers, Florida. Colleen is survived by her three children, eight grandchildren, extended family and many friends. Colleen was a remarkable woman who loved her family, loved to travel, and made an impact on all who knew her. She was bigger than life, and her love, passion, humor and wisdom will be missed. A memorial service will take place at Fort Myers Memorial Gardens located at 1589 Colonial Blvd, Fort Myers, FL 33907 on Saturday, September 28th at 11 AM, and all are invited to attend. She will be laid to rest next to her husband James Roger Anderson.
Published in The News-Press on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Colleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.