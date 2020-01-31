Services
1930 - 2020
Concetta Papa Obituary
Concetta Papa

Cape Coral - Concetta (Tena) Papa (Parrillo), 89, of Cape Coral, FL, went home to the Lord Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Tena was born in Providence, RI. With John Papa, her husband of 70 years by her side, she devoted her life to caring for her ever-growing family with her home being the center of all family gatherings. Tena loved traveling, puzzles, baking and was a whiz at computer games. Tena worked for Fleet National Bank in Johnston, RI before retiring to Florida. Tena was preceded in death by her father, Ernest Parrillo; mother, Maria "Doris" Parrillo and eldest daughter, Diana Oney. She is survived by her loving husband John; daughters, Joanne Vescera (Jim), Ann Marie Collard (Armand); son-in-law Floyd Oney; 9 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Visiting hours are Monday, February 3rd from 11am - 1pm at Coral Ridge Funeral Home, 950 Chiquita Boulevard, Cape Coral, FL 33991, followed immediately by a service celebrating Tena's life. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Jude Research's Hospital. . Online condolences can be made at www.coralridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The News-Press from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -