Services
Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home
28300 So. Tamiami Tr.
Bonita Springs, FL 34134
(239) 992-4982
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home
28300 Tamiami Trail South
Bonita Springs, NJ
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Light Catholic Community
19680 Cypress View Dr.
Ft. Myers, NJ
View Map
Concetta R. Kazawic Obituary
Concetta R. Kazawic

Estero - Concetta R. "Connie" Kazawic, 76, of Estero FL passed away Friday, July 19, 2019. She was formally of Bloomfield and Eatontown, New Jersey. Connie graduated from Bloomfield High School (1961) and Rutgers University. After meeting her Soulmate at Jimmy Burns Sea Girt Inn, she started her incredible journey with Don in Monmouth County. Connie was an elementary school teacher in Mountainside, NJ and worked for J.C. Penney's before retiring to Estero, Florida. Survivors include her Loving and Devoted husband of 50 years Donald F. Kazawic; two daughters, Michelle Estes, Jennifer James and her husband Craig; one son, Donnie and his wife Jamie; four grandchildren, Emily Estes, Bailey Rose James, Bryce Kazawic, and Ashlyn Kazawic; sister, Annette Liddy and her husband Jerome, brother in law, Robert (predeceased Loretta) Kazawic; and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 3-7 PM at Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home, 28300 Tamiami Trail South, Bonita Springs, FL 34134. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM Friday July 26th at Our Lady of Light Catholic Community 19680 Cypress View Dr., Ft. Myers FL 33967. Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com.
Published in The News-Press on July 21, 2019
