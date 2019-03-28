|
|
Constance A. Hanlon
Fort Myers - Constance A. Hanlon (nee Guerber) passed away peacefully on February 25, 2019.Connie is survived by her husband, Vince; her children Jim Hanlon (Olga), Brian Hanlon (Marsha) and Heather Hanlon Nichols; her siblings Terri Guerber Colby and Pierre Guerber (Jean); her grandsons Sean Hanlon, Ian Hanlon and Gaelan Hanlon, and many cousins, aunts and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents Marcus Guerber and Margaret Carr Guerber.
Connie was born January 26, 1943 in Blue Earth, MN. She attended high school in Truman, MN and graduated from Blue Earth High School. She attended St. Cloud University and graduated from the University of Houston with an English degree. Connie worked in public relations, pursuing a career path that allowed her to creatively use her writing talent. She and her family moved frequently, calling Burnsville, MN, Spring, TX, Baton Rouge, LA, St. Louis, MO, and Richmond, VA home before retiring to Ft. Myers, FL in 1996.
Connie was an active member of St. Columbkille Catholic Church, and managed the church's thrift shop for several years. She enjoyed reading, history, geneaology and needlework, and was a cat lover who enjoyed spending time with her friends, family and pets.
Memorial services - March 29, 10:00 a.m. at St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 12171 Iona Road, Ft. Myers, FL, interment in the church Memorial Garden. In lieu of flowers, please donate to one of Connie's favorite charities - The Smithsonian Institution, The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation or your local animal shelter.
Published in The News-Press on Mar. 28, 2019