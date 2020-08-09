Constance McCormick



Fort Myers - Constance "Connie" Kay (Ash) McCormick passed away peacefully August 3, 2020 in Ft. Myers, Florida. She was born March 11, 1937 in Greenville, Ohio to Robert F. Ash and Catherine J. Zimmerman.



Connie attended elementary school in Delphos and Sidney, Ohio and graduated from Sidney High School before attending Northern Ohio University and the University of Dayton. She received her R.N. at the Miami Valley Hospital Nursing School and worked as a nurse in Shelby and Mansfield, Ohio.



Connie later moved to Ft. Myers, Florida, where she worked as a nurse at Community Hospital and as a nurse and Patient Care Coordinator for home health agencies. In 1995 she married David McCormick, Dean and CEO of the University of South Florida, Ft. Myers branch during its 1993-1997 transition to become the core of Florida Gulf Coast University.



Connie was active in several organizations such as the Uncommon Friends Foundation where she served on the Board of Directors and organized and administered the Lifetime Achievement Laureate scholarship program. She was honored as a member of the Southwest Florida Community Foundation's Gallery of Angels Women's Legacy Fund, as a Lifetime member of the Florida Gulf Coast University Town and Gown, and served on the Board of Directors for Moral Re-Armament/Initiatives of Change. Connie also co-authored the children's "Sports Book", published by Hefty Co. and edited / published "Baby's Book". Connie and husband David enjoyed traveling in America and Europe. She deeply cherished their 25 happy years together.



Connie was preceded in death by her parents Robert F. Ash and Catherine J. Zimmerman of Sidney, OH.



She is survived by her loving husband David McCormick of Ft. Myers, FL; children, Catherine McHugh Knapp and her husband James of Englewood, FL, John McHugh-Dennis and his partner Tim Pham of Los Angeles, CA, Douglas Dennis and his wife Kate of Cincinnati, Ohio, Ann McHugh Brinson and her husband Don of Ft. Myers, FL, Julie McHugh Persellin of San Antonio, Texas, Mike McHugh and his wife Liane of Ft. Myers, FL and Danielle Dennis of Wakefield, Rhode Island; 14 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; step-children Barbara McCormick of San Francisco, CA, James McCormick and his wife Juawice of Water Valley, MS, Carole Ann McCormick and her husband Mark Peifer of Chapel Hill, NC; 3 step grandchildren and 1 step great granddaughter.









