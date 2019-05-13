|
Corporal Patrick Healey
May 13, 2004
On May 7, 2004 after approaching a reckless driver he had stopped, Corporal Patrick Healey was involved in an altercation with the driver. During the altercation, Corporal Healey suffered a heart attack and died five days later, May 13, 2004. Corporal Patrick Healey paid the ultimate sacrifice to preserve the peace and security of our community. While always cherishing his memory, we vow to Never Forget His Courage. From the men and women of the Lee County Sheriff's Office. "Proud To Serve"
Published in The News-Press on May 13, 2019