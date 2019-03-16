|
Corporal Ronald Fewell
March 16, 1983
On March 16, 1983, Corporal Fewell was responding to a domestic disturbance where shots had been fired. As he arrived at the location and was exiting his vehicle, the suspect fired and fatally shot Corporal Fewell. Corporal Ronald Fewell paid the ultimate sacrifice to preserve the peace and security of our community. While always cherishing his memory, we vow to Never Forget His Courage. From the men and women of the Lee County Sheriff's Office. "Proud To Serve"
Published in The News-Press on Mar. 16, 2019