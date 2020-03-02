Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
3:00 PM
Barkley Place
Barkley Place - Cristine Albinus of Barkley Place passed away peacefully on February 25, 2020. Her husband Jack predeceased her in 2004. They retired to the Brandywine community in 1998, and in 2017 she moved to Barkley Place. She is survived by her daughter Debi and sons Scott and Kyle and their spouses, a granddaughter and two great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held March 14, 2020 at Barkley Place at 3:00pm.
