Curtis M. Hackett
North Fort Myers, - Curt M. Hackett of North Fort Myers, Florida passed away peacefully on December 24 at the age of 90.
Curt was born and raised most of his younger years in Baltimore, MD. He attended a vocational high school and studied to become a machinist. He also joined the Navy reserves. He later joined the Air Force as a machinist, and then a few years later he became a motion picture cameraman, filming in Thailand, Africa, and Greece. He retired and moved to North Fort Myers, Florida in 1978. Some 40 years after his own high school vocational machinist training, for his last job he decided to pay it forward teaching machine shop at the local vocational school. He served faithfully at his church, St. Cecilia's. He enjoyed boating, his social life with the singles group, and his long-lasting relationships with friends and neighbors. Curt will be remembered by loved ones for standing for justice, honor, and integrity. He is survived by his younger brother, Harry "Midge" (Pat) and nieces and nephews Harry, Ken, Michael, and Patty, and their children.
A Mass of Christian Burial with military honors will be celebrated in memory of Curt on Wednesday, February 12, at St. Cecilia's Catholic Church at 10 am, 5632 Sunrise Dr., Fort Myers, FL 33919
Donations in memory of Curt can be made to the Catholic Charities, Diocese of Venice, Inc.
Published in The News-Press from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020