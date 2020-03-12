Resources
Cynthia Anne Castellanos Obituary
Fort Myers - On Wednesday March 4th Cindy Castellanos of Ft Myers Florida passed away, age 78.

Cindy was born to Joseph and Emily DePalma. She earned her bachelors from Penn State, then was married to the love of her life Ron for 54 years. Cindy was an elementary schoolteacher, managed Ron's medical office, and raised her three amazing children.

Cindy loved residing in both Useppa Island Florida and Cashiers North Carolina. She loved her husband, her daughter, both her sons, her homes, gardens, friends, family, and her pets.

She and Ron traveled the world and enjoyed making friends wherever they went.

Cindy is proceeded in death by her father Joe and mother Emily. Cindy is survived by her husband Ron, her three children Abby, Jon, and Chris, five grandchildren Alexis, Ashely, Andrew, Samuel, and Eleanor. And her cherished pets Archie and Cleo. Please visit www.harvey-engelhardt.com to leave a condolence.
Published in The News-Press from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
