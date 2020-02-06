|
Dale Marshall
Cape Coral - Dale George Marshall Resident of Cape Coral age 75, passed away peacefully at his home on 02/02/2020. He was born on December 23, 1944 in Chicago Illinois. After attending Thornton Junior College he graduated from American Floral Art School in Chicago and began his career as a florist. He managed many flower shops including the largest flower shop in the Southern Hemisphere (Melbourne, Australia). He opened his own flower shop in Atlanta, Georgia. Although he moved back to the states he would always call Melbourne Australia his favorite city he has ever lived in. Everyone that got to meet Dale throughout the years, knew him as a kind person with a huge heart and always had a great story to tell. He truly never met a stranger. In 1967 he married his wife Lenora Jean Pluymert Marshall, They were married for just over 52 years. He is preceded in death by his parents Glen Marshall and Charlotte Lenox Marshall and his older brother Glenn. He is survived by his wife, Lenora and son Ian Alexander Marshall as well as his spouse Kristi Weaver Marshall and three Grandchildren Reid(6),Ava(5),Brooks(3). A celebration of life will be held April 11, 2020 and the location will be announced at a later date. In leu of flowers the family is asking for donations to be made to the Cape Coral Animal Shelter: 325 SW 2nd Ave., Cape Coral, FL 33991
Published in The News-Press from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020