Dan "The Hertz Man" Strickland
Fort Myers - Dan Strickland "Dan the Hertz Man", 91 of Fort Myers, FL passed away February 19, 2020. He was born in Okeechobee, FL on December 11, 1928 to Cornelious and Elizabeth Strickland, now deceased.
Right out of high school at the age of 19 Dan worked for Hertz License and then The Hertz Rent A Car Corporation for almost 42 years before his retirement as City Manager in 1987. Dan was a faithful follower of Christ and attended North Fort Myers Church of God. He was a caring husband, dad and grandfather. Dan was preceded in death by his mother and father; sisters, Nora, Elizabeth and Mary; Brothers, George, Abe and Paul; and his granddaughter, Dodie.
He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Bobbie Strickland; four sons, Lonnie (Treena), James, Butch (Kim) and Phil (Pat); one brother, Jerry (June); one sister, Connie (family); four grandchildren, David, Justin, Sierra and Kaydan; two great grandchildren, Scotti and Skylar; as well as two great great grandchildren, Alyanna and Bentley.
A Funeral Service will be held 12:00 Noon, Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until the service time at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
A Funeral Service will be held 12:00 Noon, Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until the service time at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Published in The News-Press from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020