Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home and Cemetery
1589 Colonial Boulevard
Fort Myers, FL 33907
(239) 936-0555
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
1589 Colonial Boulevard
Fort Myers, FL 33907
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
12:00 PM
Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home and Cemetery
1589 Colonial Boulevard
Fort Myers, FL 33907
Dan "The Hertz Man" Strickland
1928 - 2020
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dan "The Hertz Man" Strickland


1928 - 2020
Dan "The Hertz Man" Strickland Obituary
Dan "The Hertz Man" Strickland

Fort Myers - Dan Strickland "Dan the Hertz Man", 91 of Fort Myers, FL passed away February 19, 2020. He was born in Okeechobee, FL on December 11, 1928 to Cornelious and Elizabeth Strickland, now deceased.

Right out of high school at the age of 19 Dan worked for Hertz License and then The Hertz Rent A Car Corporation for almost 42 years before his retirement as City Manager in 1987. Dan was a faithful follower of Christ and attended North Fort Myers Church of God. He was a caring husband, dad and grandfather. Dan was preceded in death by his mother and father; sisters, Nora, Elizabeth and Mary; Brothers, George, Abe and Paul; and his granddaughter, Dodie.

He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Bobbie Strickland; four sons, Lonnie (Treena), James, Butch (Kim) and Phil (Pat); one brother, Jerry (June); one sister, Connie (family); four grandchildren, David, Justin, Sierra and Kaydan; two great grandchildren, Scotti and Skylar; as well as two great great grandchildren, Alyanna and Bentley.

A Funeral Service will be held 12:00 Noon, Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until the service time at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Arrangements for final care have been entrusted to Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 1589 Colonial Boulevard, Fort Myers, Florida 33907, (239) 936-0555. To share a story or photo, leave a tribute or to offer a condolence at this difficult time please visit www.fortmyersmemorial.com and sign the guestbook.
Published in The News-Press from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020
