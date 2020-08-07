1/1
Daniel F. Casaletto
Daniel F. Casaletto

Cape Coral - Daniel Francis Casaletto, 93, died on August 5, 2020 of natural causes. He was born in Senglea, Malta in 1927 to Gaetano and Maria Casaletto.

Daniel immigrated to the United States and first settled in New York City. He became a U.S. citizen and served in the United States Army during the Korean War. In 1953, he married his wife, Theresa and raised his two children, Victor and Annette. Daniel last worked as a Supervisor for the New York City Transit Authority. Upon retiring in 1988, he and Theresa moved to Cape Coral, where he enjoyed ample sunshine and fishing.

Daniel is preceded in death by Theresa, his wife of 62 years and his son, Victor. He is survived by his daughter, Annette and husband Joseph Urrico; Daughter-in-law Angelina; his five grandchildren - Maria, Kristina, Daniel, Lauren and Juliana; and his four great grandchildren - Adelina, Liliana, Samuel and Nathan.

Daniel will be laid to rest in New York at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Please visit www.fullermetz.com to share a memory.








Published in The News-Press from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
