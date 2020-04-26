Resources
Ft. Myers - Daniel Medeiros, 67, of Ft. Myers, Florida, passed away on April 18, 2020.

Daniel was born on June 18, 1952 in Fall River, MA. He graduated from B.M.C. Durfee High School in 1970.

He is survived by his three brothers Gilbert, David, and Michael, his sister, Kathy, his daughter, Jennifer, one grandchild, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Hermano and Ilda Motta Medeiros, and his brother, Herman Medeiros.

Services for Daniel will be held privately for the family.
Published in The News-Press from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020
