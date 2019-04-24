Services
Neptune Society - Fort Myers
6360 Presidential Ct Suite 1
Ft. Myers, FL 33919
(239) 334-4594
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 4, 2019
Resources
More Obituaries for Daphne Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daphne E. Brown


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Daphne E. Brown Obituary
Daphne E. Brown

Fort Myers - Daphne E. Brown - Born January 6, 1934 passed away on Easter Sunday morning April 21, 2019.

English by birth and American by naturalization, she leaves behind a loving and caring husband, Charles; a devoted daughter, Lynne; a step-son and step-daughter, Anthony and Annamarie; aunt, Margaret; sister-in-law, Elaine; grandsons, Morgan and Drew; nieces; nephews; great grandsons, Kellen and Reed; a host of cousins and countless friends.

A Celebration of Life will be Saturday May 4, 2019.
Published in The News-Press on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now