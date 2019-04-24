|
|
Daphne E. Brown
Fort Myers - Daphne E. Brown - Born January 6, 1934 passed away on Easter Sunday morning April 21, 2019.
English by birth and American by naturalization, she leaves behind a loving and caring husband, Charles; a devoted daughter, Lynne; a step-son and step-daughter, Anthony and Annamarie; aunt, Margaret; sister-in-law, Elaine; grandsons, Morgan and Drew; nieces; nephews; great grandsons, Kellen and Reed; a host of cousins and countless friends.
A Celebration of Life will be Saturday May 4, 2019.
Published in The News-Press on Apr. 24, 2019