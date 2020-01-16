|
Darren Adrian William LaGrave
Matlacha - Darren Adrian William LaGrave was born in Toronto, Canada on November 17th, 1972 and passed away January 11th, 2020 after a 7-year battle with cancer.
Darren was born to Stefanie and Peter LaGrave. Upon graduating from Cape Coral High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard, rising up to Chief Warrant Officer before retiring after 22 years with a medical discharge. He moved to Matlacha after retirement to pursue his passions of boating and fishing.
Darren will forever be remembered as a man of many principles and wise sayings. He will also be remembered as a kind, loving man and father who always looked to bestow his knowledge to the ones he loved.
Darren is preceded in death by his mother, Stefanie. He is survived by the love of his life Natasha Arlos and his son Daulton; his father Peter, stepmother Penny, his brother Christopher and his children Cody and Hannah, his grandmother Leona (101), many other beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins in Canada, and his lifelong friends in Matlacha and Cape Coral.
Time and tide wait for no man.
A Memorial Service for Darren will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Sunday, January 19, 2020 inside the Chapel at Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 1589 Colonial Boulevard, Fort Myers, Florida 33907, (239) 936-0555. Guests will be received for an hour preceding this service for a Gathering with Refreshments beginning at 10:00 AM also inside the Funeral Home. At the conclusion of these ceremonies, a Color Guard from the United States Coast Guard will render Honors in recognition of Mr. LaGrave's service to our country as a member in their ranks.
Published in The News-Press from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020