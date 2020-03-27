|
Darren Eugene Pointer
Fort Myers - Darren Eugene Pointer, 43, a lifelong Florida resident passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, March 24, 2020. He was born in Fort Myers, FL on November 22, 1976.
Darren was a proud graduate of FGCU where he received his Bachelor's degree in 2019. He worked as a Cybersecurity Engineer at Softrim, LLC until shortly before his passing. Darren had many interests including Scottish history, Harry Potter, cats, and online gaming, and he enjoyed showing his wife around Florida and taking walks together with their dog in the evenings. Their very favorite memory was touring London and Edinburgh last year, especially Edinburgh Castle. The couple met on Christian Mingle in 2014 and immediately bonded over their love of karaoke. Darren asked Sarah to marry him on July 4, 2014 with family present and fireworks in the background. He was preceded in death by his father, Dennis Pointer.
Darren is survived by his loving wife Sarah Fischer Pointer, Ft. Myers; his mother, Darlene Tompkins (Giles) of Ft. Myers; one brother, David Pointer (Cara) of Ft. Lauderdale; niece Amanda Pointer and nephew Joshua Pointer; mother- and father-in-law, David and Susan Fischer of Ft. Myers; Aunts and Uncles Gail and Bill Keel of Ft. Myers, Harold and Christine Roberts of Myakka City and Evelyn and George Watkins of Albuquerque, NM. He will be missed by all of them as well as by extended family members and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held in the summertime, time and place to be announced later. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted with Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 1589 Colonial Boulevard, Ft. Myers, FL.
Published in The News-Press from Mar. 27 to Mar. 30, 2020