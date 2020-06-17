Daryl L. Johnston
Cape Coral - Daryl L. Johnston, 71, passed away June 9, 2020. He was born May 9, 1949 in Buffalo, New York.
Daryl graduated from Kenmore East High School, American University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Administration of Justice and a Master of Science Degree from Canisius College.
He spent his career working in several federal government positions: as a US Secret Service Uniformed Division Officer, a Special Agent, Special Agent in Charge and Investigative Policy Manager in the Defense Security Service and as a Senior Enforcement Investigations Officer in the Department of Treasury Regulatory Tariff and Trade Enforcement.
His professional organizations included the International Association of Police Chiefs and the National Association of Retired Federal Employees.
Daryl was a volunteer at the Cape Coral Police Department. One of his passions for moving to Florida in 2011 upon retirement was forever to wear flip flops.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years Linda Johnston; his son Clinton Harrison Johnston (Angela); his grandson Adam Johnston; his father Clinton Johnston; his brother Dale Johnston; his brothers-in-law Nathan Harrison (Sheila), Carll Harrison (Nancy), Keith Harrison (Debbi); Bruce Harrison (Judy) and Dwight Harrison; and his nieces and nephews Kim Ann Harrison Kirkwood, Jamie Harrison, Carll Harrison, Jr., Lisa Harrison, Amy Harrison, Timmy Harrison, Nicole Harrison and Makayla Harrison.
A Celebration of Daryl's Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations may be made in Daryl's memory to the National Association of Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) www.narfe.org or to the Cape Coral Police Department www.capecops.com.
Published in The News-Press from Jun. 17 to Jun. 21, 2020.