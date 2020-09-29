David Arnold Lewis
Fort Myers - David Arnold Lewis, 80, of Fort Myers, Florida, received his prize of being with Jesus on September 26, 2020, after a battle with Alzheimer's and other health issues.
There will be a short graveside service at Fort Myers Memorial Gardens (1589 Colonial Blvd.) on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at 11 AM. There will also be a memorial service on Thursday, October 8, at 7 PM in the Colonial Chapel at First Assembly of God (4701 Summerlin Rd.). Both are open to anyone who would like to attend.
For further information or to leave condolences, please visit David's memorial webpage at www.fortmyersmemorial.com
