1/1
David Arnold Lewis
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Arnold Lewis

Fort Myers - David Arnold Lewis, 80, of Fort Myers, Florida, received his prize of being with Jesus on September 26, 2020, after a battle with Alzheimer's and other health issues.

There will be a short graveside service at Fort Myers Memorial Gardens (1589 Colonial Blvd.) on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at 11 AM. There will also be a memorial service on Thursday, October 8, at 7 PM in the Colonial Chapel at First Assembly of God (4701 Summerlin Rd.). Both are open to anyone who would like to attend.

For further information or to leave condolences, please visit David's memorial webpage at www.fortmyersmemorial.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Press from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home and Cemetery
1589 Colonial Boulevard
Fort Myers, FL 33907
(239) 936-0555
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home and Cemetery

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved