David B. Tietz
David B. Tietz

Cape Coral - David B. Tietz passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020, at his home in Cape Coral, FL. He was 58 years old. Dave was born in Pompton Plains, New Jersey.

Dave's love for Florida brought him to the state once he graduated high school. He attended St. Petersburg College. Soon Dave found his niche in RV sales. At one point, Dave opened his own RV business which he named after his beloved son, Shane. Shane's RV business ran for several years. Dave then continued his RV sales at North Trail RV. Dave's humorous personality and love for people garnered him the love and friendship of many friends, family, neighbors, and customers.

Dave is survived by his father Richard Tietz, and two brothers Danny Tietz and Guy Tietz, and seven nieces and nephews, and one great-niece. Dave is survived by his former wife, Tracy Tietz, and was a doting father to his pride and joy, his son Shane Tietz, and a stepfather to Lauren Weckwerth. Dave was preceded in death by his mother Carol O'Brien.

A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.




Published in The News-Press from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
