Resources
More Obituaries for David Hill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Byrne Hill

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Byrne Hill Obituary
David Byrne Hill

- - Dave Hill, born Peter David Byrne Hill on November 3, 1938, in New York City, son of Harry G Hill and Grace M Byrne, passed away on September 12, 2019, at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester, VT. He resided in Punta Gorda, FL and Grand Isle, VT. He leaves his wife of 42 years, Jacquelyn, his children Dennis (Jennifer), James (Merry), and Robert (Jennifer), their mother Kathleen, as well as grandchildren Emma, Lizzie, Charlotte, Caroline, Emily O'Brien, Lauren Clemons, and Joe Canalis.
Published in The News-Press on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.