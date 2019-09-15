|
David Byrne Hill
- - Dave Hill, born Peter David Byrne Hill on November 3, 1938, in New York City, son of Harry G Hill and Grace M Byrne, passed away on September 12, 2019, at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester, VT. He resided in Punta Gorda, FL and Grand Isle, VT. He leaves his wife of 42 years, Jacquelyn, his children Dennis (Jennifer), James (Merry), and Robert (Jennifer), their mother Kathleen, as well as grandchildren Emma, Lizzie, Charlotte, Caroline, Emily O'Brien, Lauren Clemons, and Joe Canalis.
Published in The News-Press on Sept. 15, 2019