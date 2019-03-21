|
David Fullen
Fort Myers - David John Fullen, 87, a resident of Fort Myers, FL for the past 22 years, formerly of Cleveland, OH, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019 in Fort Myers. He was born June 5, 1931 in Columbus, OH to John and Irene Fullen, now deceased.
David was a member of Iona Hope Episcopal Church in Fort Myers. He received his BS Degree in Industrial Engineering from The Ohio State University and spent 45 years with Lincoln Electric, retiring as Executive Vice President of the Motor Division. Very active in the Episcopal Church, serving in various positions including Past President of the Episcopal Diocese of Utah. Member of The Forest Country Club where he was elected to the Board of Directors and President of the FPOA. An avid golfer and gin player. A loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 15 years, Audrey Carson Fullen of Fort Myers; two loving children, Julie E. Davidson (Wade) of Oro Valley, AZ and David L. Fullen (Carrie) of Kamas, UT; four grandchildren, Robert, Katie, John, and Claire; two great-grandchildren, Gray and Leah; as well as several nieces and nephews.
David was preceded in death by his first wife, Martha E. Sprague Fullen in 2003; as well as two sisters, Phyllis Lewis and Jackie Hogrefe.
Memorial Services will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, April 26th at Iona Hope Episcopal Church, 9650 Gladiolus Dr., Fort Myers, FL 33908.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions in memory of David John Fullen are requested to: IWMF for Waldenstrom's lymphoma research - select for research https://www.iwmf.com/how-you-can-help/support-member-services-and-research or Pink Park City for cancer research - select "Dave Fullen" team: https://hope.huntsmancancer.org/pinkparkcity/donate
Mullins Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fort Myers, is entrusted with final care.
Published in The News-Press on Mar. 21, 2019