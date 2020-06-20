David James Maxwell
David James Maxwell

David James "Jim" Maxwell passed peacefully in his home in the company of his family on the evening of June 17th. He was born on November 14th 1933 in Tyrone PA. Son of John Maxwell and Jean Osterhout, brother of William, Patricia and Elizabeth. He is survived by his beloved wife Sara, children Bonnie Maxwell (Bill Townsend), Beverly Johnson (Wayne), children by marriage Angie Czerwinski and Kris Cline, grandchildren Christopher Clark, Audra Maxwell, Anna Maxwell, Sean Patrick Gavitt, Amy Gavitt and great grandchildren Tristian and Brody Clark! He was recently proceeded in death by his only son, Matthew John Maxwell. Jim was a proud veteran of the US Army, and served bravely during the Korean War. He moved to Florida in 1962, opened Pine Island Lumber, and was an integral part of the early development of Lee County. Jim had an unrivaled sense of humor and a charismatic personality that will be greatly missed by many. Arrangements will be made in the coming months.




Published in The News-Press from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

