David Lee McManis
Cape Coral - David Lee McManis, 83, of Cape Coral, FL passed away on Feb 25, 2020.
David was born on April 7, 1936 in El Dorado, Kansas to Howard Orville and Geraldine (Freeman) McManis. A graduate of Eureka HS and Philips University, David joined the U.S. Navy, serving 20 years as a navigator and TACCO before retiring as LCDR. David's civilian career included real estate investing, and buying or starting several small businesses in Manhattan, KS including Art Craft Printers.
David is survived by his wife Arlia Joan McManis. David and Arlia married in May 1980. Together they traveled and enjoyed life in Manhattan, KS, Cripple Creek, CO, Bandera, TX, and Cape Coral, FL.
As father of four children, David is also survived by three sons, Scott, Mark and Tod McManis, his daughter, Cynthia Reneke, nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren, and his sister, Kay Stanton.
A private pilot, David enjoyed flying. He was a boater and member of SW Florida Yacht Club. David traveled the U.S. in his plane, on his motorcycle, and in his RV camper. In both military and civilian life, David was an international traveler.
A memorial service will be held at a date TBD at Sarasota National Cemetery, Sarasota, FL. Memorial contributions may be made to MDS Foundation at https://www.mds-foundation.org/donate/
Published in The News-Press from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020