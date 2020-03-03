|
|
David Mark Jamerson
David Mark Jamerson, given to God March 23, 2020 long time farmer and resident of Fort Myers survived by son Andrew daughter Amanda granddaughters Callie and Marianne, nephews CJ and Ryan, niece Stephanie. Brothers and sister-in-law's Steve and Charlene and Mike and Kim. A celebration of life will be be held March 10 at Grace Church 1403 Matanzas Dr., Fort Myers at 4 o'clock The family is asking no flowers be sent instead donations to Moffitt Cancer research Center.
Published in The News-Press from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020