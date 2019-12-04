|
David McGonigal Sr.
Alva - David Joseph McGonigal Sr. (Mac) passed away on 11-26-2019 at his home in Alva, Florida. He was born on 11-27-1958 in Wilmington, Delaware. He served in the Navy for four years, after his time in the military he was an automobile wholesaler in Lee County for over 30 years. He leaves behind his children Telina Campos (Nathan), Tonesa Olivo (Luis), T.J Joiner, David McGonigal Jr., Dexter McGonigal (Jesi), and Mary McGonigal. He also leaves behind his grandchildren Jaley, Davian, Lonnie, Lillyana, Haidyn, and Kailyn. Along with his brother John McGonigal (Rose). He was a dad, grandfather, and a great friend to everyone he met. He will be greatly missed.
Published in The News-Press from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019