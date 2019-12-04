Resources
More Obituaries for David McGonigal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David McGonigal Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David McGonigal Sr. Obituary
David McGonigal Sr.

Alva - David Joseph McGonigal Sr. (Mac) passed away on 11-26-2019 at his home in Alva, Florida. He was born on 11-27-1958 in Wilmington, Delaware. He served in the Navy for four years, after his time in the military he was an automobile wholesaler in Lee County for over 30 years. He leaves behind his children Telina Campos (Nathan), Tonesa Olivo (Luis), T.J Joiner, David McGonigal Jr., Dexter McGonigal (Jesi), and Mary McGonigal. He also leaves behind his grandchildren Jaley, Davian, Lonnie, Lillyana, Haidyn, and Kailyn. Along with his brother John McGonigal (Rose). He was a dad, grandfather, and a great friend to everyone he met. He will be greatly missed.
Published in The News-Press from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -