David R. Smith Jr.
1925 - 2020
David R. Smith, Jr.

Ft. Myers - Smith, David R. Jr. WWII US Navy Veteran Of Ft. Myers, FL and Humarock, MA, formerly of East Walpole, MA, July 29, 2020, age 94. Beloved husband of the late Shirley Claire (March) Smith. Loving father of Sue Smith Bass (Larry) of Marietta, GA and David Richard Smith III (Melanie) of Rye, NY. Cherished grandfather of Larz David Bass (Maria) of Winterville, GA, Coral Claire Bass (Jonathan Torkos) of Bradenton, FL, Gardner Richard Smith of San Francisco, CA, Eleanor Welch Smith of Shanghai, China, and Nathaniel Curry Smith of Denver, CO and great-grandfather of Maureena Anne Torkos of Bradenton, FL. Devoted son of the late David Richard and Edna Henrietta (McKenzie) Smith. Brother of the late Guenevere and Adella. Dave also leaves behind his great companion of recent years, Andy Rooney Smith, a miniature schnauzer. Relatives and friends will be invited to attend a Graveside Service at East Walpole Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Union Congregational Church, 55 Rhoades Avenue, East Walpole, MA 02032. Arrangements by James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, WALPOLE, MA.




Published in The News-Press from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home
48 Common Street
Walpole, MA 02081
508-668-1960
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
August 20, 2020
Dave Smith was one of the very best. He made a huge contribution to Hollingsworth & Vose Co over many years, playing a leading role in building the global company of today. He set a great example as a leader and a friend to many. He is greatly missed. Val Hollingsworth
Valentine Hollingsworth
August 20, 2020
So sorry to hear about Dave's passing.
Betsie Smith
August 20, 2020
Mr. Smith,
Sir, I would just like to say thank you for your service and sacrifice for our Country when you served with the USN during WW II and for being a member of the Greatest Generation. And to your Family and loved ones, I wish to extend my deepest sympathy.

Fair Winds And Following Seas
Mike Casey(former Ma resident)
