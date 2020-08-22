David R. Smith, Jr.



Ft. Myers - Smith, David R. Jr. WWII US Navy Veteran Of Ft. Myers, FL and Humarock, MA, formerly of East Walpole, MA, July 29, 2020, age 94. Beloved husband of the late Shirley Claire (March) Smith. Loving father of Sue Smith Bass (Larry) of Marietta, GA and David Richard Smith III (Melanie) of Rye, NY. Cherished grandfather of Larz David Bass (Maria) of Winterville, GA, Coral Claire Bass (Jonathan Torkos) of Bradenton, FL, Gardner Richard Smith of San Francisco, CA, Eleanor Welch Smith of Shanghai, China, and Nathaniel Curry Smith of Denver, CO and great-grandfather of Maureena Anne Torkos of Bradenton, FL. Devoted son of the late David Richard and Edna Henrietta (McKenzie) Smith. Brother of the late Guenevere and Adella. Dave also leaves behind his great companion of recent years, Andy Rooney Smith, a miniature schnauzer. Relatives and friends will be invited to attend a Graveside Service at East Walpole Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Union Congregational Church, 55 Rhoades Avenue, East Walpole, MA 02032. Arrangements by James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, WALPOLE, MA.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store