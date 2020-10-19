David Stuart Currie
Fort Myers - David Stuart Currie, 85, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 in Fort Myers, Florida.
Stuart was born May 25, 1935 to David Currie and Pearl Deacon Currie. The middle child of a wonderful family, he was raised with his older sister Joyce and younger brother James (Jim). All three remained close their whole lives; each raising wonderful families who, despite being spread out across the United States, remained close friends.
Stuart grew up in the Philadelphia suburbs. A story that he happily recounted was getting to play basketball with his brother and facing Wilt Chamberlain. He graduated high school and went to the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate program, majoring in Electrical Engineering, while attending the NROTC program. He then spent four years in the Navy, rising to level of Lieutenant. He completed multiple equator crossings and was called to active duty at the Bay of Pigs. After his service, he completed his MBA at Temple University. He also completed an executive leadership program at Penn State University.
Stuart married Gloria Ruth Whitehead in 1961, and together raised a family of three children; David Jr, Bryce, and Leanne. Together, they had the opportunity to live in many interesting places including Flourtown, Pa; Bluebell, PA; Merrillville, IN; Crown Point, IN; Chillicothe, OH; Granger, IN; and Milford, MI. Throughout their marriage, Stuart and Gloria were active members of ELCA churches at these locations.
Stuart was a registered professional engineer and worked for Budd Company in Philadelphia for twenty years before moving over to Bendix (AlliedSignal) in 1981. He continued advance as a top leader, becoming General Manager of the St. Joseph, MI plant. Subsequently, he was CEO and President of MLKS industries and Davis Tool Industries. He won multiple leadership awards over the course of his career and was an early advocate of diversity and inclusion.
Stuart was most proud of his family and loved sharing adventures with them. From the early days of walking in the Wissahickon Woods, to the days where they went to the Y&W drive-in or to Indiana Beach amusement park, many adventures were shared. Later in life, he and his wife Gloria vacationed across the world with all three children and seven grandchildren, including stops in Greece, England, and Hilton Head, and traveling on many cruises. You could frequently find him at the poker or bridge table, where he won multiple tournaments in his lifetime.
Stuart was always caring, accepting, had a servant leadership style, always maintained a positive outlook on life, and most importantly loved his whole family. He will be greatly missed.
Stuart was preceded in death by his parents David and Pearl Currie; his brother Jim and sister Joyce. He is survived by his spouse Gloria of Fort Myers, Fla; son David (Jenanne) of Holland, Oh; son Bryce (Stephanie) of Naples, Fla; and daughter Leanne (Keith) of Norfolk, Va. In addition, he is survived by seven grandchildren Drew, Preston, Blake, Trent, Abby, Grace and Hope.
A small family service will take place in the future.
Online condolences may be offered at www.legacy.com/obituaries/news-press
. Donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/