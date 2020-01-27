|
Dawn Anne Oakes
Cape Coral - Dawn Anne Oakes, age 55, passed away January 22, 2020 in Cape Coral, Florida after an extended illness.
Dawn was born August 26, 1964 in Muncie, Indiana to John and Linda Oakes. During her early childhood, she enjoyed living near extended family in Middletown and Mechanicsburg before moving to Edgewood and then to Anderson, Indiana.
She attended Anderson High School where she was a cheerleader and a member of the Honor Society. She graduated from Ball State University with a major in Marketing. Dawn's outgoing personality helped her become a top sales representative in her early career in Los Angeles. She later developed a career as a realtor/broker in Ft. Myers/Cape Coral, Florida.
Dawn loved her family - she was a proud aunt and dedicated family member. She is survived by her parents, John David and Linda Sue (Graybiel) Oakes, brother John Paul Oakes (Kathi King Oakes), nephew John Daniel Oakes (Sydney Oakes), niece Kelly Oakes, great niece (Paige Marie Oakes) as well as aunts, uncles and cousins who were very dear to her.
A celebration of life service will be held January 31, 2020 at Ft. Myers Memorial Gardens at 3pm.
Dawn loved animals. She served as a volunteer in community organizations and adopted kittens as her beloved pets over the years. In honor of Dawn's life, donations may be made to the Gulf Coast Humane Society - (239) 332-0364 or https://www.gulfcoasthumanesociety.org/donatenow.html.
Published in The News-Press from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020