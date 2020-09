Or Copy this URL to Share

Dawn Bonesz



Dawn Bonesz, 89 formerly of Estero, FL, peacefully passed away September 12, 2020. Dawn is preceded in death by her husband Leroy "Bud". She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, & great grandmother. Dawn's greatest joy was spending time with family & friends. She was a long time attendee of Hope Lutheran Church in Bonita Springs, FL, St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Barrington, IL & St. Peter Lutheran Church in Arlington Heights, IL. Her love and energy will be dearly missed. Funeral home: Cremation Society of Idaho.









