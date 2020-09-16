Dawn Bonesz



Dawn Bonesz, 89 formerly of Estero, FL, peacefully passed away September 12, 2020. Dawn is preceded in death by her husband Leroy "Bud". She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, & great grandmother. Dawn's greatest joy was spending time with family & friends. She was a long time attendee of Hope Lutheran Church in Bonita Springs, FL, St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Barrington, IL & St. Peter Lutheran Church in Arlington Heights, IL. Her love and energy will be dearly missed. Funeral home: Cremation Society of Idaho.









