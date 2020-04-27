|
|
Deanna Kay Burroughs
North Fort Myers - Deanna Kay Burroughs, 81, of North Fort Myers, Florida died Thursday, April 16, 2020 after an extremely brief illness. Deanna was born August 27, 1938 in Emporium, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Charles and Lorraine Schell and wife to Alfred Parker Burroughs, Jr. of whom she was married to for over 30 years.
Deanna, or "Dee" to her friends, grew up in Emporium, Pennsylvania and Long Island, New York, later moving to Fort Lauderdale, Florida in 1968 and finally North Fort Myers in 1994. An entrepreneur at heart, Deanna started her own secretarial service in Fort Lauderdale, ultimately having two locations. Upon her retirement, Deanna tried a host of "melaleuca" type of selling opportunities which she admittedly was awful at, but in her words, "was the cheapest way to keep us stocked up on vitamins, supplements so we can live a long and healthy life." She most recently was a resident at Amavida, the definition being… "a love of life" which truly represented her philosophy. In fact, her companion there was the owner of her longtime favorite restaurant, Sandy Hook, where she would take her friends and family every time they would visit. An avid boater and cruiser, Dolphins football fan, mahjong player, ceramic maker, golfer and league tennis player for Herons Glen Golf and Country Club, Deanna truly did have a love of life. She believed that life was meant to be lived…and she did it very well.
Deanna is survived by her daughter Shari Ann Critchley, her step sons A. Parker Burroughs III of Washington, PA and Philip Anderson Burroughs of Fort Lauderdale, FL, three step daughters, Patricia Ann Caine of Stuart, FL, Pamela Emily Rein of Jacksonville, FL, Donna Lynn Beattie of Fort Lauderdale, FL, eight grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. Due to the Covid 19 outbreak there will be no formal service at the funeral home. A small celebration of life and tree planting for close friends and family will be held on Mothers Day, May 10, 2020 at the home of her daughter. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hope Hospice House, 2430 Diplomat Pkwy E, Cape Coral, FL 33909.
Published in The News-Press from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020