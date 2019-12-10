|
|
Debra Sue Hall
Fort Myers, FL - Mrs. Debra Sue Hall, 54, of Ft. Myers, FL passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Survivors include her husband Matthew Hall, sons, James Rainey of Ruskin, FL, Matthew Hall, Lehigh Acres, FL; mother Tina Davis, Lehigh Acres, FL; father Carl Davis, Cairo, GA; sister Carla Marshall, Cape Coral, FL; brother Carl Davis, Jr., Lehigh Acres, FL; nephew Shane Marshall , Tallahassee, FL; son-in-law Richard Rainey, Ruskin, FL. She was a great softball player and worked at Walmart. She loved baking and was really good at it. A Memorial Services will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, December 14, 2019 in the Chapel of Hope Hospice , 2430 Diplomat Parkway, Cape Coral, FL 33909. Family and friends may sign the guest register by visiting www.baldwincremation.com. Affordable Cremations by Baldwin Brothers is honored to serve the Hall family.
Published in The News-Press from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019