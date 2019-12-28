|
Delores Marie Kacher
Delores Marie Kacher died peacefully at home with family at her bedside on December 25, 2019. She was 90 years old.
At her request, no service will be held.
Delores was born to Maynard Olson and Lillian Larson in Minneapolis, MN, and grew up in Anoka, MN. She graduated from Anoka High School in 1947 and attended the University of Minnesota. After marrying Robert Kacher and the birth of their first son John Kacher, she moved to Wisconsin where her and Robert's second son, Richard Kacher, was born. They lived in Wisconsin for 38 years, including Fond du Lac, Mequon, and Elm Grove, then moved to Willmar, MN. Delores spent almost 40 years wintering in Florida until they permanently settled in Estero, FL approximately three years ago.
She was known well for her art and creativity. In particular, she enjoyed needlepoint, sewing, painting in watercolor, creating miniature doll houses, and quilting. She put her heart into every project. Delores also was an avid and competitive bridge player, earning the title of Life Master. Hours were spent with family playing many card games including gin rummy and cribbage. She lived a full life traveling the world, including Europe, the Middle East, South America and Asia. Delores was loved dearly by those who knew her well.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Kacher (90), two sons John Kacher (68) and Richard Kacher (63), five grandchildren Jill Kacher Cobb (45), Robby Kacher (39), Geneva Kacher (38), Alex Kacher (32), and Elizabeth Kacher (28), and five great grandchildren.
Published in The News-Press from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019