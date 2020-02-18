|
Deloris Mae (Stubbs) Nelson
North Fort Myers - Deloris Mae Stubbs Nelson, 90, of North Fort Myers, Florida, died peacefully on February 15, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. Memorial services for local residents will be held Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11:00am at Messiah Lutheran Church, 2691 NE Pine Island Road, Cape Coral, FL. A Celebration of Life and interment service at Riverside Cemetery in Marshalltown, IA will be scheduled at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Messiah Lutheran Church or whichever charity is close to your heart.
Deloris was born August 30, 1929, at the family farm to Harold and Margie Stubbs, in rural Green Mountain, IA. She married Arthur "Bud" Nelson, June 26, 1949. They made Marshalltown, IA their home and raised their 3 children there. They moved to Del Tura in North Fort Myers, FL post-retirement, starting out a few months a year and gradually increasing until becoming full-time residents in 2001. They enjoyed many happy days on the golf course playing in couples events until Bud's death, January 26, 2013.
They were members of Elim Lutheran Church in Marshalltown, IA, of which Bud's grandparents were founding members. They were associate members of Messiah Lutheran Church in Cape Coral, FL.
In 1966, she started her career with Fisher Controls as a Clerk in the Printing Department, and retired as Supervisor, Administration in 1986. She loved reading, bowling, playing bridge, golf, and cheering on the Iowa Hawkeyes. She was past President of the Marshalltown Little League Auxiliary, involved in the Souvenir Club, T.T.T. Chapter DA, and was a member of Elmwood Country Club and the American Legion in Marshalltown, IA. Her daily calendar was always full.
She encouraged her husband, Bud, to accept early retirement if offered the opportunity. He retired in 1991, and the next day was offered a position in Portsmouth, England managing the relocation of the Portsmouth Engineering Division in Havant, England and Bensheim, Germany. She met new friends playing bridge and golf, and exploring Norway, Britain, Scotland, and Germany.
She loved every minute of the family reunions on Sanibel Island, attended by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, plus nieces and their families. During these reunions, she helped the great-grands learn how to make kringla, potato salad, and the family favorite cinnamon rolls.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Marvin and John, and husband Bud. She is survived by her sister, Lois Stubbs, of Marshalltown, IA; sons, Arthur R. "Bud" Nelson, Jr. (Mary) of Sherman, TX, Andy Nelson of Bettendorf, IA, and daughter Cathy Gipson (Dan), Avilla, IN; 8 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews scattered all over the world.
Published in The News-Press from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020