Fort Myers - Denis' soul rose to heaven on February 21, 2019 at the age of 85. He was born in South Bend, Indiana to Joseph H and Anna Mae (Grant) Woodka, the oldest of five. He graduated Class of 1951 from James Whitcomb Riley High School and after serving 4 years in the U.S. Navy as a Aviation Electronics Technician, graduated from Purdue University with a B.S. in Industrial Economics. After college he returned to South Bend and served as President of Lock Joint Tube Co. until he moved to Ft Myers Florida to open Styleview Industries.



He is survived by his wife Darlene and his children Sue Woodka Jordan of Austin, TX, Jerry (Julie) Woodka of Tarpon Springs, Victor (Laura) Villegas of Loveland, OH and Mark Villegas of Seattle, WA. He was predeceased by his parents, his son James G. and his wife Susan. He is also survived by his brothers Joe, Ken, and Richard and sister Joan. He is additionally survived by 8 grandchildren, Jason and Grant, Emma and Abby, Joshua and Jamie, and Sarah and David and 4 great grandchildren, Tiffany, Emma, Mason and Chance.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Church of the Resurrection in Ft. Myers, Florida on Wednesday February 27, 2019 at 10:00 am with burial following at Ft. Myers Memorial Gardens. Published in The News-Press on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary