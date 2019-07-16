|
Denise E. Egolf
Cape Coral - Denise E. Egolf (nee Hribar) Born: February 26, 1958; in Cleveland, OH Died: July 11, 2019; in Cape Coral FL and formally from Wickliffe, OH. Denise spent her life being a servant to God and everyone that came into her life, especially her family at the Fort Myers Police Department. She was the daughter to the late Joseph and Melba (nee Freeman) and late sister Melba Hribar. Denise was a loving wife to Greg Egolf, daughter-in-law to Judy Egolf, stepmother to Kimberly Egolf, Robert Egolf, Jeff (Danielle) Egolf, Michael(Felisha)Richards, Brandon Richards, and Amber Sustar, "Mimi" to Aria and Elijah Egolf, cousin to Bob and Michelle Perkins and godmother to Adam Perkins. A visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at the Gendron Funeral Home, 2325 East Mall Drive, Fort Myers, FL 33901 with a prayer service at 7:00 pm..
Published in The News-Press on July 16, 2019