South Plainfield, NJ formerly Fort Myers - Denise Rose Walker, 70, passed away on May 26, 2020, due to a stroke. She lived the last two years of her life in South Plainfield NJ. Previously, she was a long time resident of Ft. Myers, FL, and Cape Coral, FL



Denise was born in Brooklyn NY in 1950 to Emma and Robert Walker; but grew up on Long Island (Centereach NY). She graduated Newfield HS in 1968; Suffolk Comm. College 1970, and in 1972 graduated SUNY Stony Brook with a bachelor's degree (cum laude) in education. She moved to Ft. Myers in 1974.



Though she remained single throughout her life, her love for children was evident from her dedicated service in teaching elementary school children: first in the Bonita Springs school system and then at Heights Elementary School (Ft. Myers), from which she retired in 2012.



She was Roman Catholic and was a faith-filled member in the various parishes where she lived.



Denise was a beautiful lady, who gave her best, had a generous heart and loved much. Her artistic abilities and love for gardening was shared with many children and her family. She also loved her pets.



Denise was predeceased by her parents; sister, Jean; and brother, Thomas. She is survived by her brother, Robert (Eileen) and sister, Edith; and five nieces and seven nephews that she loved as well as their children.



Burial will be held at Lee Memorial Park Cemetery.









