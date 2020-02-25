Services
Gallaher American Family Funeral Home - Fort Myers
2701 Cleveland Ave
Fort Myers, FL 33901
(239) 337-7311
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Cloud
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis E. Cloud


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dennis E. Cloud Obituary
Dennis E. Cloud

Fort Myers - Dennis E. Cloud of Fort Myers, Florida passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020 of natural consequences. Dennis age 72 was born December 12, 1947 to the late Oliver (Bud) Cloud and Jean (Hearse) Cloud of Wabash, Indiana.

Dennis was a 1966 graduate of Wabash High School, Wabash, Indiana. He had an Associate's Degree from Indiana University of Bloomington, Indiana where he was also a member of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity. After graduating from I.U. he moved to Chicago where he worked at LaSalle Bank and helped organized the LaSalle Bank races each year. Dennis then moved to Fort Myers, Florida where he was a member of the First Presbyterian Church and became involved with helping at the Ronald McDonald House.

He is survived by his sister, Jennifer Cloud Schroeder of Valparaiso, IN; nephews, James O. Schroeder of Hobart, IN and Ryan R. Schroeder of Carlisle, IN; great nephew, Weston J. Schroeder of Hobart, IN; his nieces, Trinity Schroeder and McKenzie Schroeder of Linden, IN; and great niece, Willow J. Schroeder of Hobart, IN.

Dennis will be cremated with a private family service taking place in May at the Falls Cemetery in Wabash, IN.
Published in The News-Press from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dennis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -